Soon after completing his articles, he became a partner in Hilly and Mansfield, Architects, and carried out business in the city. He later ventured into enterprise on his own account and became a successful architect/businessman. He is responsible for many prominent colonial buildings, including churches, schools, houses and commercial buildings in Sydney, country NSW and QLD - 10 listed on the NSW State Heritage Register. In 1871, the first Institute of Architects was established in Sydney and Mansfield was chosen unanimously as first president. He was also later elected a Fellow of the Royal Institute of British Architects, the first Australian-born architect to be so honoured.