Mansfield House is Maitland's 'jewel in the crown' architecturally

By Lawrence Henderson
Updated November 12 2023 - 3:01pm, first published 10:00am
The opulent interior of Mansfield House - the building described as the jewel in Maitland's architectural crown. File picture.
Mansfield House, at 315 High St, Maitland, is often regarded as the 'Jewel in the Crown', architecturally speaking, of the City of Maitland. It is named for George Allen Mansfield (1834-1908), the architect responsible for its design. Mansfield was born in Parramatta and educated at WT Cape's private school. In 1850 he was articled to the architect John Fredrick Hilly, then the leading Sydney architect.

