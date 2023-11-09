A group of girls from Rutherford Technology High School are leading the way in the world of STEM.
Students in Year 8 and 9 have been involved with the Rutherford Technology High School Women in STEM program, which has involved the design of a bionic prosthetic limb.
The new program was designed to empower young women, giving them the knowledge, skills, and confidence needed to excel in STEM and industry leadership roles.
Through mentorship, the high school students are now also inspiring Rutherford primary school students aged 11 to 12, creating a powerful chain of empowerment.
Year 9 student Laniaia said it has been very beneficial to have a safe space for women in STEM.
"The program has allowed us to express our voices and it's really empowering doing this alongside the younger girls," she said.
"It's a space where we can be creative and put all our energy into it."
Year 6 student at Rutherford Public School Kayla said it has been great to be influenced by such young women in STEM.
"STEM is definitely something I am interested in," she said.
Leading the initiative is Rutherford Technology High School teacher mentor Jade Bassett who said the program fosters an environment of growth.
"Programs like this show the students that they can achieve and they can start their own business and this gives them that platform," she said.
Ms Bassett said the idea for the program was generated by the students.
"After the Orbispace Initiative came to an end in Term 3, all the girls said 'we don't want to stop' and that's what sparked the conversation," she said.
"I said to the girls 'what is your next step' and they said they wanted to show the younger girls interested in STEM what's possible for them."
