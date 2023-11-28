Hunter Valley Grammar School students put their cooking skills to good use this month, as they prepared meals for Hunter Food Relief.
Year 9 Food Technology students prepared 44 serves of pasta bolognese and Year 7 Food Technology students prepared 47 services of butter chicken and rice.
It was the school's first time cooking meals for the Hunter Valley not-for-profit organisation and TAS secondary teacher Louise Hemsworth said Hunter Food Relief founders Georgina and Mat came and spoke to the students about the service.
"They explained to the students how their service would assist members of the community," she said.
Ms Hemsworth said it was an opportunity for students to use their kitchen skills and give back to the community.
"This service opportunity allowed students to reflect on the community and positively impact others, allowing students to gain a deeper understanding of the issues facing their local community," she said.
The opportunity allowed students to connect classroom practical skills to the real world, which Ms Hemsworth said instilled a sense of gratitude in the students.
"The students empathised with members of the local community and developed a greater awareness of social issues," she said.
"They were able to offer an invaluable helping hand through a warm meal."
Ms Hemsworth said the school plans to offer the opportunity to students in multiple year groups again next year.
