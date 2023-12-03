Lifeblood Maitland needs 660 extra people to roll up their sleeves and donate blood this December.
In particular, O and A type donors are needed to give the gift of life this Christmas season.
Lifeblood spokesperson Brian Bruce said every 18 seconds, someone somewhere in Australia will need blood or plasma.
"Donating blood and plasma doesn't cost anything, but for a patient it is life-changing," he said.
"For some, it could mean spending another Christmas with family and friends. For others, it will be the key to a fuller life.
"With one in three Aussies needing blood or blood products in their lifetime, our message this Christmas is to give a gift you know is at the top of someone's wish list."
Maitland Donor Centre particularly needs donations between now and December 31 as there will be people in hospital over Christmas and the new year who will rely on donated blood after serious accidents, surgery, complicated childbirths or as part of their cancer treatment.
"With many donors planning to travel over Christmas and the summer holiday period, we are urging anyone who can to donate so we can ensure that patients in hospital who need blood every day will receive the blood and blood products they need," Mr Bruce said.
"More than 80 per cent of the population has an O or A blood group meaning these blood types are most in demand by hospitals."
People who donate through to 31 December 2023, will receive a limited-edition Australiana Christmas-inspired bandage designed by Melbourne-based artist Madeleine Stamer.
In designing the bandage, Stamer, who is also a donor, wanted to create a festive thank you to donors.
"My bandage design literally says 'thank you'," she said.
"As we inch to the end of another year it's my way of saying thank you to other donors and thank you to the wonderful caring staff who always make me feel at ease when giving blood."
To book visit lifeblood.com.au, download the Donate Blood app or call 13 14 95.
