The Maitland Mercury
Monday, 4 December 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Maitland Donor Centre needs an extra 660 blood donations during festive season

By Newsroom
December 4 2023 - 10:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Artist Madeleine Stamer wearing the limited-edition Australiana Christmas-inspired bandage she designed. Picture supplied
Artist Madeleine Stamer wearing the limited-edition Australiana Christmas-inspired bandage she designed. Picture supplied

Lifeblood Maitland needs 660 extra people to roll up their sleeves and donate blood this December.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help