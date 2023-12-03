The Maitland Mercurysport
Sunday, 3 December 2023
Eastern and Northern suburbs sent into bat and struggle for runs

Michael Hartshorn
Michael Hartshorn
Updated December 3 2023 - 3:40pm, first published 3:35pm
City United bowler Tim Burton
Eastern Suburbs and Northern Suburbs were both out cheaply after being sent into bat on day one of a rain-affected round seven in Maitland first grade cricket.

