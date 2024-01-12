The Maitland Mercurysport
Dakar Rally: Toby Price second on two-day marathon stage, fifth overall

Updated January 13 2024 - 8:41am, first published 8:35am
Toby Price finished second on the 835-kilometre marathon two-day stage 6 of the 2024 Dakar Rally to climb to fifth overall going into Saturday's rest day.

