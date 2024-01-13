The Maitland Mercurysport
Max Fricke leads Rohan Tungate in two-way Aussie Solo Speedway title battle

Round four winner Brady Kurtz (centre) with second-place Max Fricke (left) and Rohan Tungate (right) third. Picture supplied.
Three-time champion Max Fricke leads the Hunter's Rohan Tungate by five points going into the final round of the 2024 Australian Solo Speedway Championship at Gillman in South Australia on Saturday, January 13.

