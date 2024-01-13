Max Fricke leads Rohan Tungate in two-way Aussie Solo Speedway title battle

Three-time champion Max Fricke leads the Hunter's Rohan Tungate by five points going into the final round of the 2024 Australian Solo Speedway Championship at Gillman in South Australia on Saturday, January 13.
The title has effectively become a two-way battle between Victorian Fricke on 59 points and the 2018 champion Tungate on 54, with reigning champion Jack Holder and Mildura's Jaimon Lidsey both on 48.
Brady Kurtz, the 2016 Australian champion, won the fourth round at Mildura on Thursday night from Fricke (second) and Tungate (third).
In a show on the quality of the series, the eight riders who progressed through to the semi-finals were separated by just five points from the heats.
Fricke, who won round three in Albury and round one in Brisbane, took 16 points from the round, while Tungate, who won the shortened Kurri Kurri round three, scored 13.
Hunter Riders Josh Pickering and Sam Masters are equal seventh on 34 points.
AUSTRALIAN CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS (AFTER ROUND 4 OF 5): 1 Max Fricke 43, 2 Rohan Tungate 54, 3. Jack Holder - 48, 4. Jaimon Lidsey - 48, 5. Brady Kurtz - 40, 6. Ryan Douglas - 36, 7. Josh Pickering - 34, 8. Sam Masters - 34, 9. Ben Cook - 32, 10. Chris Holder - 31, 11. Zach Cook - 24, 12. Keynan Rew - 17, 13. James Pearson - 15, 14. Justin Sedgmen (WC) - 9, 15. Fraser Bowes - 8, 16. Michael West - 7, 17. Tate Zischke (WC) - 5, 18. Jye Etheridge (WC) - 4, 19. Jack Morrison (WC) - 3
