Fried produce sparks a plan to save the show's horticulture competition

Intense heat and humidity has forced Maitland Show's horticulture competition to change its entry requirements.
Entrants can now leave it as late as the first day of the show to decide whether they will enter the flora and produce sections.
Chief steward Amorelle Dempster said the scorching conditions up to 40 degrees had been brutal for plants and vegetable produce.
"With the kind of weather we've had, we have to be flexible," she said.
"We want as many people to enter as possible and we want to give them every chance to enter. At this point we don't know what hasn't been burnt and will be able to take part in the show."
Ms Dempster said the horticulture competition was a historic part of the show and she encouraged everyone to get involved.
She said the lead up to the show was a great time to look around the garden and the vegetable patch and make a list of things that could be entered.
She said the children's sections offered the chance for young green thumbs to take part and show off their growing efforts.
Those who are certain about their entries can fill in an online form.
Doing this helps organisers prepare for the entries.
Entries now close at 8am on Friday, February 16.
Entries must be dropped off to the McDonald Pavilion.
Click here to learn about the range of sections you can enter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.