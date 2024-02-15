33 free things to do at the Maitland Show

A family of six can have 13 hours of fun for just $60 at the Maitland Show.
That's less than 80 cents per person, per hour.
Show organisers have put together a bumper program for February 16, 17 and 18 so families can enjoy a whole day of free entertainment once they pay the entry fee.
There's plenty to see:
That's just a taste of the free things on offer.
Families can bring their own lunch to save money and enjoy it under a shady tree.
They can also fill up their drink bottles for free at the Hunter Water stand.
Maitland Showground manager Brett Gleeson said the show offered good value for money and had something for everyone.
Click here for tickets and more details.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.