'So much talent': 2024 Maitland Show Art Prize winners unveiled

Molly Mahoney has been named the grand champion in the 2024 Maitland Show Art Prize.
The emerging artist won the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander section of the competition and was then chosen as the overall winner.
She competed against 84 other artists and 168 works for the title.
Chief steward Amorelle Dempster said 95 per cent of the works in the competition were the work of Maitland artists.
She said the quality of the work was incredible and she had no idea there were so many talented artists who called the city home.
'I'm extremely happy with how it all went. There is so much talent. There was high end art, traditional art, sculptures and works from emerging artists," Ms Dempster said.
"To have Margaret Sivyer acknowledged in the emerging artist's section for her contribution over 50 years is very significant and important."
Julie Hvirf won the open traditional section, Rene Brager took out the works on paper section, Janelle Goldman came out on top in the miniatures section, Steve Harrison won the sculpture section and Emily James won the emerging young artist category.
"I'm extremely happy with how it went, we had over 100 people at the opening night. It was so exciting to see 85 artists exhibiting 169 works," Ms Dempster said.
'The judges Shona Trescott and Bessie O'Leary had a very tough decision to make because there were so many incredible works."
Artist Andrew Bennett took on the role of curator for the exhibition.
Ms Dempster said his presence helped to make it a success.
She said the catering Slow Food Hunter Valley provided helped to make the evening even more enjoyable.
"It's lovely people in the community feel art is a really important thing for wellbeing, for having something to do, for transforming lives," she said.
