The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'So much talent': 2024 Maitland Show Art Prize winners unveiled

Belinda-Jane Davis
By Belinda-Jane Davis
February 9 2024 - 2:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Molly Mahoney has been named the grand champion in the 2024 Maitland Show Art Prize.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belinda-Jane Davis

Belinda-Jane Davis

Journalist

Passionate about community news

More from Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.