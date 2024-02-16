Show's future is in the hands of the city's youth

Tocal College student Grace Nesbitt will open the 162nd Maitland Show.
She's passionate about the show movement and says it is a platform for showcasing agricultural excellence and bringing the community together.
"To be entrusted with the opportunity to address such a gathering, celebrating the invaluable role of youth in both our community and the agricultural industry, is truly an honour," she said.
Ms Nesbitt does not come from a farming background and is proof that anybody can succeed in the agriculture industry.
She became involved with the show movement during her school years and fell in love with it.
Now she is studying a Certificate IV in Agriculture and is looking forward to finishing it later this year and enjoying a career in the industry.
She is also the vice president of the NSW Alpaca Youth Group and won the national title when she represented AgShows NSW at the Alpaca National Young Judges Championship in Tasmania last year.
"This achievement stands not only as a personal highlight but also as a testament to the support and guidance provided by mentors, peers, and the broader agricultural community," she said.
Maitland Show is on at Maitland Showground on February 16, 17 and 18.
Ms Nesbitt said agricultural shows opened many doors for young people and it didn't matter whether they were growing up on the land or living in suburbia.
"Agricultural shows stand as pillars of opportunity for youth, offering a space for growth, learning, and skill development," she said.
"They serve an important role of developing talent, nurturing the next generation of agricultural leaders and innovators."
She said youth involvement was critical to sustain the future of the Maitland Show and other AgShows across the state.
She said youth brought fresh ideas and innovation to the table while also helping to maintain the traditional role agricultural shows play in the community.
