Take a seat ringside for a night to remember

Be prepared to be dazzled, amazed and hold your breath.
The centre ring program is brimming with entertainment for the whole family on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
The rodeo takes over the show on Friday night with 160 competitors across a range of sections including bull riding, barrel racing and saddle bronc.
Watch kids between 8 and 14 years old take on the mini bulls in two different sections. Then watch the 14 to 18 year olds take on the junior bulls.
"We've got a very strong junior representation this year and we've got four adult bull riders competing as well," Maitland Showground manager Brett Gleeson said.
Those who want to be part of the action on Saturday, and are under 75 kilograms, can sign up to race in the Camel Cup.
There are four races. Registrations are open earlier on the day at the show office or ringside just before the event.
"Let the reins go and hold on, that's how you ride a camel," Mr Gleeson said.
Hold onto your seat as you watch the Aussie FMX Stunt bikes take on some dangerous moves that you shouldn't try at home.
Then watch the V8 utes show off precision driving techniques. In this act every millimetre and every second counts.
There will also be tent pegging and mini trotters to entertain the crowd.
The Saturday night program will finish with a brilliant fireworks display.
"The Saturday night program is broad so there is something for everybody and everyone can be entertained and see something they haven't seen before," Mr Gleeson said.
The fun continues ringside on Sunday with the V8 utes making an appearance at 1pm and 2pm, and the mini trotters taking to the ring at 1.10pm.
