Meet Margaret, she's our greatest showgirl

She's got eight decades of life experience and she's not slowing down.
Margaret Enright is still full of passion for the city's agricultural shows movement and has a clear vision for the future of the Maitland Show.
The Maitland Show Society president grew up on the family dairy farm and knows firsthand how important it is for Maitland to retain its agricultural roots.
This is her final year as president under her current leadership term, but she's still brimming with ways to make the show experience even better.
"Affordability is a really big thing for me, we want families to be able to come to the show and have a good time and for it to be affordable for them,"she said.
"The pizza we have at the show, for example, is something the whole family can enjoy - the parents can buy a pizza for $15 and enjoy it with the kids. Feeding the family for $15 at the show is a big win for us."
Ms Enright says you're never too old for a showbag and the wide price range has left her feeling enthusiastic.
"I was very surprised when I was told that the showbags start at $12. That is a really affordable price for a family, especially if they have a couple of kids," she said.
"There are so many different ones to choose from. Some are more expensive, around $40, but there are cheaper options."
Ms Enright said feedback from the 2023 show would help the committee to bring more of the things people wanted to the 2024 show.
"That feedback process is so important for us. That's what we did after last year's show.
"We want to know what worked and what people loved, and what things they came to see, and we want to know what they would like to see more of next year."
Ms Enright has dedicated most of her life to the show movement and her service has been acknowledged with two awards in the past 12 months.
Her latest accolade came at the opening of the February show when the NSW Agricultural Societies Council presented her with an award for her service.
She was also named a finalist in the AgShows NSW Show Dedication Award in June last year.
