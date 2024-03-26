The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Things to Do

Get creative at our gallery this school holidays

By Newsroom
March 27 2024 - 10:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A child creating art at Maitland Regional Art Gallery. Picture supplied
A child creating art at Maitland Regional Art Gallery. Picture supplied

Families looking for creative activities this April school holidays will find a unique line up of free art workshops at Maitland Regional Art Gallery.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.