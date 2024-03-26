Get creative at our gallery this school holidays

Families looking for creative activities this April school holidays will find a unique line up of free art workshops at Maitland Regional Art Gallery.
Two drop in activities will be based on current exhibitions, The Collectors - Small Museums Commissions and Visual Weight - Robert Klippel, creating an interactive experience for visitors.
Gallery director Gerry Bobsien said one session will be devoted to making sculptures of sweet treats, inspired by Rosie Deacon's joyful installation featuring 416 arrowroot biscuits made from bouncing putty and cardboard.
"In another drop in activity, participants will be inspired by Robert Klippel's celebrated sculptures while constructing their own unique sculpture from paper and cardboard," she said.
The school holiday program also includes a series of bookable artist led workshops where participants might create a ceramic piece using clay hand building techniques, make an artwork by assembling found objects or build a habitat for an imaginary creature.
For those preparing in advance for term two, MRAG has also opened enrolments for its weekly after school program Art Explorers which starts on Tuesday, May 7.
Students will explore an exhibition with an artist educator and respond to artworks using different materials and acquired skills.
To view MRAG's full April school holiday program, including dates, times and booking information, visit mait.city/MRAGAprilSchoolHolidays.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.