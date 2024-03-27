Good Friday trials for Maitland in Wyong as Pickers unearth new talent

The Maitland Pickers will travel to Wyong on Good Friday for trial matches for all four men's teams and the new women's tackle side.
It will be the last hit-out before the Pickers kick off the season in Magic Round against Northern Hawks on Saturday, April 13, at No.2 Sportsground in Newcastle.
The Pickers met the Hawks in first grades, reserves and Under-19s at Tomaree Sportsground on Sunday coming away with an impressive 32-6 win in the main game.
"We looked to Good Friday so it doesn't chew into the weekend too much. The players can jump in the cars once we've wrapped up on Friday afternoon and head off to their Easter destinations and still enjoy a bit of the long weekend," Pickers coach Matt Lantry said.
"I'm proud of our playing group that they have got behind it and supported it and were willing to make some sacrifices."
The Pickers were without their six Newcastle Rebels players Chad O'Donnell, Lincoln Smith, Jayden Butterfield, Matt Soper-Lawler, James Taylor and Will Nieuwenhuise as well as Brock Lamb, Alex and Dan Langbridge, Sam Anderson, Reid Alchin, Gary Anderson and Faitotoa Faitotoa on Sunday.
Lantry said it was an ideal opportunity to give younger players a starting run in first grade.
"I thought defensively we were really solid, particularly in that first quarter when we defended seven or eight sets in a row," he said.
"It's pleasing to see that those traits are in this young group, led by some experienced campaigners as well."
In related news: Bulldogs begin Taylor era with away trial win against Albion Park
Lantry was wrapped in the form of Luke Knight, young back Jackson Eckford, Junior Tuivaiti and Ethan Parry in his first game with the Pickers.
"I thought Luke Knight was sensational all day. He was crafty, he orchestrated a couple of tries and scored one himself," he said.
"I thought young Jackson Eckford did a great job on the wing too. He scored a double and has lightning speed and we're really keen to see him get an opportunity this year.
"Ethan Parry played his first game in a while and first game in our system and I was happy enough with his performance and he will only get better for the run.
"Junior Tuivaiti was probably the pick of our forwards. He was really threatening with his carries and late footwork."
