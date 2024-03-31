Maitland Pickers lose trial to Wyong Roos

The Maitland Pickers stuck to their pre-game plans and resisted the urge to push game time for their premiership stars in a 22-10 loss to Wyong Roos on Good Friday.
"We could have chased the game a little bit to be honest, but I only played James Taylor and Jayden Butterfield for the first half an hour," Pickers coach Matt Lantry said.
We brought Chad (O'Donnell) off at half-time, we brought Brock (Lamb) off 50 minutes into the game."
We wanted to have a look at some other guys as well, you need to put your competitive side away a little in those moments just to make sure what you see what you want to see in your last hit out before round on."
The short turn around from last Sunday's trial against the Northern Hawks and Rebel representatives games showed as players tired towards the end of each quarter in the four-quarter match.
"It's disappointing to lose, but what we do need to factor is that a lot of our players played Sunday against the Bay or in the rep game," Lantry said.
"There was a bit of a fatigue factor in our performance and also Brock Lamb, Alex Langbridge, Daniel Langbridge and few others it was their first game of the year.
"We blew some cobwebs, but we were probably just out enthused and Wyong were probably a lot better in a lot of areas of the game."
The Pickers tries were scored by Matt Soper-Lawler and Harrison Spruce.
New Wyong halfback Bayden Searle, who was recruited from the Knights system, had an immediate impact on the Roos who have recruited strongly over the off season," Lantry said.
"Searle will make a difference playing halfback for them, but they were fit and physical. You can see how much they have invested into their preseason. They'll be tough to beat.
The Roos face the Kurri Kurri Bulldogs in the Magic Round opening to the Newcastle RL season at Newcastle No.2 Sportsground on Saturday, April 13, while the Pickers have the Hawks.
Lantry said the Pickers fitness levels were tracking well for the start of the season, which was important as they looked to maximise early wins.
"We were really good last week in warm conditions from a conditioning sense. We've just got to make sure we turn up with the right attitude and get things none," he said.
"This no sort of complacency. I think we've had the same sort of issue the last few years in and around trials.
"It's not anyone's cup of tea to do it, but it's something you have to get done and ensure that you get a little bit out of it. Even if it just a bit of a blow out over 80 minutes."
Lantry said he was comfortable about the make-up for the starting 13, but there were more discussions to be had about which four players will be on the bench for round one.
"There's a few guys there really competing hard for a spot of two," he said.
"Going into those early rounds, you need to make sure you've got guys who can play good minutes and have a decent level of fitness behind them.
"It's important to start the season well. We've done it the last few years where we have shot out of the blocks quick and won a lot of our early games.
"It sets you up for that middle part of the year, particularly if there is a little bit of a slump.
"You are not chasing your tail mid-year. You can taper your run into finals and get them ready to go again."
Lantry said Dan Langbridge was the Pickers best player and the three bench middles - Dan Ticehurst, Harrison Springs and Peter Wilson were very good.
"We struggled a little bit early on for momentum and when they came on they shifted the momentum a bit and swung it back in our favour," he said.
