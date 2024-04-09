The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Community

Are you the next Miss Maitland? Young Woman competition entries are open

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
April 9 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 2023 Maitland Young Woman Kate Mannell at the 2024 Maitland Show. Picture supplied
The 2023 Maitland Young Woman Kate Mannell at the 2024 Maitland Show. Picture supplied

After a successful Maitland Show, the search is now on for the next Miss Maitland who will proudly don the sash and be a representative for our city's youth.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.