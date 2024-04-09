Are you the next Miss Maitland? Young Woman competition entries are open

After a successful Maitland Show, the search is now on for the next Miss Maitland who will proudly don the sash and be a representative for our city's youth.
Entries are open for the Maitland Young Woman competition until Monday, April 22, and young women from 18 to 25-years-old with a passion for Maitland are warmly encouraged to apply.
The 2023 Miss Maitland and Young Woman winner Kate Mannell said the experience has been invaluable, and she has made many new connections and improved as a public speaker.
"It has been a really great experience in terms of I guess externally what I've been able to do, the different networking opportunities, whether it's practice my public speaking or chatting with different people," she said.
"What I'd really like other young women to consider is the internal changes that something like this can bring on.
"I've really had to confront a lot of impostor syndrome, and continue to push myself out of my comfort zone. And the pride you feel, not only from winning, but from partaking in the competition and being brave enough to enter in the first place, I just can't express enough how valuable that experience is."
Kate said she has had some wonderful opportunities in the past year as the 2023 Miss Maitland.
"The Maitland Show was the most exciting one, just all the ways I was able to be involved in that, whether it was helping award prizes for different competitions, being able to be present during the opening ceremony and even speak at it," she said.
"And also helping with the promotion of the show has been really great.
"I've been able to attend networking events through the Maitland Business Chamber, which for someone who's early in their career is such an incredible opportunity, because you're meeting really influential people in the community."
The Maitland Young Woman winner will get to compete at the zone level, which Kate said was a great experience.
"It's humbling as well to see that it's not just you on this journey, there's other women in other communities who are doing the exact same thing," she said.
"To meet with these girls at the zone final is really rewarding."
Maitland Young Woman competition coordinator Margaret Enright said young women who are interested in Maitland are ideal entrants for the competition.
"[We're looking for] any girl that's interested in the environment and Maitland," she said.
"Just a country girl that's interested in Maitland, and then after she becomes Young Woman she becomes Miss Maitland and represents the youth of the city."
Submit entry forms to office@maitlandshowground.com.au by Monday, 22 April 2024 at 2pm.
View entry forms and more information at maitlandshowground.com.au/msevents/maitland-show/competitions/youngwoman.
