Maitland Mustangs score clutch win against Sharks after trailing late

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
April 21 2024 - 4:42pm
Billy Parson played a critical role in Maitland's thrilling three-point win against Sutherland Sharks. Picture by Floyd Mallon.
The Maitland Mustangs have won a thriller by three points running out 85-82 winners after trailing Sutherland Sharks by five with one minute and 30 second left on the clock.

