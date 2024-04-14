Mustangs outclass Gunners 90-69 to go to top of NBL1 East ladder

The Maitland Mustangs are sitting on top of the ladder with their third win in a row to start the NBL1 East Men's competition after smashing Canberra Gunners 90-69 on Saturday.
It was a great night for the Mustangs women who made it two wins from three games with a thrilling 71-68 win against Canberra to sit sixth on the ladder.
In the men's game Will Cranstown-Lown led scoring with 19 points in an even performance at the Maitland Federation Centre against the team which beat them in the 2022 grand final.
In another emphatic performance, the Mustangs had four shooters in double figures including Billy Parson who collected a double, double with 13 points and 10 rebounds after narrowly missing out on one in last Sunday's 101-79 win against Inner West Bulls.
Cranstown-Lown has started the season with three best on court performances after winning the NBL 1 East MVP award last season.
James Hunter shot 12 points and Luka Vea 12, but whether scoring or just maintaining pressure the Mustangs received great contributions from all their starters and the bench.
The Mustangs have their first away game of the season when they take on the Sutherland Sharks their 2023 grand final conquerors.
Shakera Reilly had a great game against her old club landing 13 points, but the star of the night was Sydney Hunter who collected her second double-double for the season, shooting 18 points and pulling in 14 rebounds.
Rachel Williams was outstanding with 14 points, five assists and six steals and Isabella Jennings shot 13 points and had four rebounds coming off the bench.
