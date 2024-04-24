Magpies host leaders Magic after Peel double secures League Cup win

Maitland will renew their growing rivalry with Broadmeadow after winning through to the final of the Women's League Cup.
The Magpies are into the final for the second straight season after defeating Charlestown on penalties in a thriller at Lisle Carr Oval on Tuesday night, April 23.
With scores locked at 3-3 after extra-time, the teams headed to spot kicks, Maitland eventually prevailing 4-2 with Madeline Howard converting the match winning penalty.
The Magpies had to fight back after going behind 2-0 in the opening 20 minutes. Star attacker Bronte Peel scored on half time and Georgia Amess scored another to pull the sides level not long after the resumption.
Azzuri went ahead again only two minutes later before Peel scored her double, sending the match to extra time.
The Magpies reached the final in 2023, losing in a penalty shootout against Newcastle Olympic.
However, before the final the Magpies will turn their attention to a key Northern NSW NPLW match up against the ladder leading Magic.
Maitland are one point behind Broadmeadow (Magic have two matches in hand) after six matches and host the Magic at Cooks Square Park on Sunday, April 28, in what shapes as a key match in the race for the premiership.
The sides are locked at one win which each so far this season, Maitland won the preseason Charity Shield 4-2 while Broadmeadow scored a 2-1 home victory in their round two fixture.
The Magpies have scored 34 goals in six games and are on a run of five straight league wins. Kick off at Cooks Square Park is at 4pm.
After a round eight washout the Magpies men's side will be coming off a two week break when they host Cooks Hill at Cooks Square Park on Saturday, April 27.
Maitland scored a comfortable 2-0 victory against Lake Macquarie on April 13, and play the ninth placed Cooks Hill confident of continuing their rise up the ladder after a slow start to the campaign.
The Magpies had trouble overcoming a committed Cooks Hill last season, drawing twice including a crucial 1-1 draw away when chasing the premiership title.
Maitland are in fifth position on the NPL ladder equal with Newcastle Olympic on 10 points but with a game in hand and five points behind fourth placed Charlestown who have played two more matches.
The match against Cooks Hill kicks off on Saturday at 4.30pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.