The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

NNSW NPL: Maitland Magpies remain second after 1-1 draw with Cooks Hill

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
July 23 2023 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland's Ty Cousins in action against Edgeworth at Cooks Square Park in round 19 of the Northern NSW NPL. Picture by Graham Sport and Nature Photography
Maitland's Ty Cousins in action against Edgeworth at Cooks Square Park in round 19 of the Northern NSW NPL. Picture by Graham Sport and Nature Photography

Maitland have missed an excellent chance to lead the Northern NSW NPL ladder with two rounds remaining following a 1-1 draw with eighth-placed Cooks Hill on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist - Maitland Mercury

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.