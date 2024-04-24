Turn potatoes "destined for the compost" into a tasty meal

Remember all that food in the back of the fridge?
The wonky carrots, the potatoes that are sprouting, the parsnips that have gone soft?
If you're thinking of throwing them out, think again.
The recent hype over food waste in Maitland has led Slow Food Hunter Valley to issue a citywide challenge - make a meal using food scraps.
The group says it's easy to do, and very good for the environment.
Group leader Marcus Bridges and his wife Elizabeth made mushroom and capsicum galette with roast potatoes and green salad (pictured) to complete the challenge.
They used a leftover piece of pastry, and some old potatoes that have been described as "gnarly" and "destined for compost".
If you have some potatoes like this in the fridge, the advice is to peel them, toss them in oil and salt and roast them.
When they are 75 per cent roasted, mash them and then roast them some more.
Share your creation with the group on Facebook.
