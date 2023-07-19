The Maitland Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Recycle soft plastics at the Slow Food Earth Market Maitland in July 2023

Belinda-Jane Davis
By Belinda-Jane Davis
Updated July 19 2023 - 3:11pm, first published 1:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Slow Food Earth Market Maitland in The Levee.
Slow Food Earth Market Maitland in The Levee.

Plastic isn't something you'd normally find at the Slow Food Earth Market Maitland, but that's about to change.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belinda-Jane Davis

Belinda-Jane Davis

Journalist

Passionate about community news

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.