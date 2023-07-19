Plastic isn't something you'd normally find at the Slow Food Earth Market Maitland, but that's about to change.
The environmentally-friendly market in The Levee is opening its bags to soft plastics in a bid to promote recycling and support Plastic Free July.
It has partnered with Maitland council's sustainability team to make this recycling initiative possible for earth market customers on Thursday, July 20.
Slow Food Hunter Valley leader Marcus Bridges said soft plastics was plastic you could scrunch into a ball.
"We'll be taking your soft plastics for recycling. We've got 20 bags we can fill ... so bring it along to the Earth Market this Thursday," he said.
The market starts at 8.30am. There will be a range of items available including fresh fruit and vegetables, flowers, garlic, free seeds and garden advice, pickles and chutneys, mushrooms and meat.
Shoppers are encouraged to bring their own bags.
