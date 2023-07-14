More than 70 members of the NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) Lower Hunter District were recognised for their dedication and achievements at a special ceremony in East Maitland on Wednesday, July 12.
The firefighters were recognised for long service to the organisation, as well as their incredible dedication during the 2019-20 bushfire season.
Amongst those recognised were five firefighters from Paterson and Bolwarra-Largs brigades, who have notched up an impressive 50 years of service.
Gresford Brigade's David Crouch was celebrated for his incredible 53 years of service.
RFS assistant commissioner Jayson McKellar presented 53 Long Service Medals, seven National Medals, four National Emergency Medals and one Humanitarian Overseas Service Medal at the event.
Mr McKellar said the medals, recognising more than 1600 years of combined service, are a proud acknowledgement of the commitment shown by these individuals over the years in NSW and abroad.
"We recognised members for long service tenures ranging from 10 to more than 50 years of service, with a special mention of David Crouch from Gresford Brigade for his impressive 53 years of service to the RFS," he said.
"I would like to also personally extend my gratitude to the seven members being recognised for their sustained or significant service during the devastating 2019/20 fire season, who received their National Emergency Medal."
Mr McKellar said the Lower Hunter District RFS members played an integral part of the firefighting response during the 2019/20 fire season, rising to the challenge to protect communities.
"You only have to look at that season to see how hard our skilled firefighters and support crews work to keep us safe when fires threaten, as experienced across the state during the Black Summer fires," he said.
"I would like to take this time to also thank the family, friends, employers and colleagues of all RFS volunteers. We know it takes their ongoing support and patience to assist and enable our volunteers to do what they do to save lives and property."
Assistant Commissioner McKellar also presented a Humanitarian Overseas Service Medal for services rendered in Canada in 2017.
"Sam Rooke of the Lower Hunter Aviation Brigade is to be congratulated for representing not only the RFS, but Australia when he was deployed to assist our Canadian counterparts," he said.
See the full list of awardees below.
National Medals are presented to members of the Service in recognition of 15 years diligent service, with the addition of a clasp for every 10 years of additional service. The medal recognises those members who go above and beyond what is expected of active members within their Brigade.
The National Emergency Medal is part of the Australian Honours and Awards system. Following the events of the Black Summer bush fire season of 2019/2020, the Governor-General determined the National Emergency Medal be awarded to persons who rendered sustained or significant service.
Humanitarian Overseas Service Medal and British Columbia II Clasp is presented to members of the Service in recognition of their deployment to Canada in 2017. Awarded by The Governor-General of the Commonwealth of Australia, His Excellency General the Honourable David Hurley AC DSC (Retd), this medal recognises people who have given humanitarian service in hazardous circumstances outside Australia.
Long Service Medals are presented to members of the Service in recognition of their 10 years of active service, with the addition of a clasp for every 10 years of additional service.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering general news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
