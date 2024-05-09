Kurri Kurri High School honoured with Corporal Joseph Elliott's medals

War medals once belonging to Kurri Kurri miner Joseph Elliott have now found a new home at Kurri Kurri High School.
This year, the Anzac theme called on schools across Australia to discover the stories of veterans in their local community.
Corporal Elliott enlisted in the Australian Imperial Force in 1916, he was 26-years-old when he died in battle in 1917, with a wife and daughter who remained in Kurri Kurri until 1921.
When he enlisted, Corporal Elliott gave his address as Alexander Street, Kurri Kurri.
Corporal Elliott was awarded a British War Medal, he was also entitled to the Victory Medal, however that was never recovered.
Family history researcher, Chris Barrett presented Kurri Kurri High School with the medals and story of Corporal Joseph Elliott at a special assembly on April 30.
"Every medal tells a story and I feel very strongly that medals awarded to those who fought and died and those who fought and survived are tangible reminders of their courage and sacrifice," she said.
They are not simply items to be bought, sold or collected, they are to be cherished and respected."
Students study WW1 as part of the Year 9 history curriculum and researching Joseph Elliott's story had great significance for them.
As part of the special assembly, Year 9 history students made an audiovisual presentation to tell the story of Corporal Elliott and Year 9 student Noah Condon said he has since discovered his interest in further researching WW1 history.
"It makes me really proud to be part of something so significant," he said.
Corporal Elliott was a part of the battalion who took Hill 60, a battalion put together of explosive experts from Hunter mines.
"I found it quite interesting how Corporal Elliott mined and he used that skill in the battlefield," Noah said.
He mined the trenches to be able to put in the explosives."
In total, two of Corporal Elliott's medals were recovered and Year 9 student Lydia Goodlet said it was interesting that not all three were found.
"It was still quite amazing that they found any of his medals though," she said.
