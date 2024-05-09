The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Kurri Kurri High School honoured with Corporal Joseph Elliott's medals

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
May 9 2024 - 1:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Year 9 students Lydia Goodlet and Noah Condon with family history researcher Chris Barrett who traced the story of Joseph Elliott. Picture supplied
Year 9 students Lydia Goodlet and Noah Condon with family history researcher Chris Barrett who traced the story of Joseph Elliott. Picture supplied

War medals once belonging to Kurri Kurri miner Joseph Elliott have now found a new home at Kurri Kurri High School.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

More from Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.