Chamber reflects on 110 years of strengthening business in Maitland

Maitland Business Chamber is celebrating two big milestones in 2024; 75 years of incorporation and 110 years since the organisation was established.
The chamber is hosting a gala event to acknowledge this milestone, and also to honour the many businesses that have contributed to the economic growth and industry of Maitland over the past 150 years.
The gala evening will be held on Friday, June 21 at Maitland Town Hall.
Chamber president Michael Maffey said the chamber and the businesses of Maitland have had a huge impact on the city over the years.
The chamber has campaigned and advocated for real change, including for the new hospital, the New England Highway flyover, upgrades to The Levee and the Hunter Expressway.
"We're really excited about acknowledging this milestone and it's not all about us, it's all about business generally and the resilience and entrepreneurship over the past 110 years, and longer really," Mr Maffey said.
Mr Maffey said business in Maitland is a mixed bag of success and struggle at the moment.
"We hear a lot of mixed stories, we hear of some really great successes where businesses are expanding and there's no particular sector that's telling us this, it's across the board," he said.
"But we're also hearing stories of woe and difficulty, and just trying to keep up with the pressures of the cost of living and people not spending as much as they were perhaps before having an impact on business, and that's more in the retail and hospitality sector that we're hearing stories like that.
"But we do believe in essence the business conditions in Maitland are fairly robust and we're a pretty resilient bunch, people in Maitland."
For tickets to the gala visit https://events.humanitix.com/mbc-75th-anniversary-gala.
