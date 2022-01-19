news, local-news, the costume shoppe, elna delaney, covid, hire costume, east maitland, high street

It's arguably one of the worst businesses to have in a pandemic and after almost two years on struggle street it's hanging by a thread. If business doesn't improve in the next two months The Costume Shoppe in East Maitland - a longtime stalwart in High Street will be forced to close its doors for good. The financial strain of lockdowns and restrictions on gatherings has left the business at breaking point. Owner Elna Delaney has just $12 left in her bank account and with mounting bills for the shop's rent, insurance, electricity, phone and water she was forced to find a casual job and try to balance that with the business. She had her hopes pinned on December Christmas parties to give her enough in the till for a few months worth of bills, but the Omicron variant put a stop to that. As if that wasn't bad enough, her household financial situation took a turn for the worst five months ago when her husband - the breadwinner of the family - suffered a workplace injury and has been unable to work ever since. "People didn't want to get together and catch the virus and spend Christmas in isolation so there were no costume parties. It's usually a really busy time of the year and it's my bread and butter that lasts until Easter," she said. "It's a great business when we're not in a pandemic." Ms Delaney is keeping the shop open via appointment only - when she's not at her casual job. "It has been very quiet, even since Christmas. I don't think people have the money to spend on costumes now, they are broke from Christmas and they've got to get the kids back to school," she said. She needs the community to get behind her and hire costumes so she can keep the doors open. For $50 to $55 - and a $30 refundable bond - children and adults can step into a costume of their choice. There is a huge range to choose from - Disney characters, 50's wear, clothing from the 1900s, the movie Grease, to name a few. "I need the bills paid for the next three months or so at the very least so I have some breathing space and hopefully within that time things with Omicron will improve," she said. "If things don't improve soon I won't be able to hang on, I'll have to close the business and try to sell it, though I know I won't get much for it with the way things are at the moment. "When I started this 7 years ago there were 12 costume shops up and down the coast and now there are only two left - me and one at Boolaroo." To help Ms Delaney call the shop on 49341907 and make an appointment to hire a costume.

