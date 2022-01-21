news, local-news, wild mushroom, are mushrooms toxic, edible mushrooms, mushrooms in the lawn

Wild mushrooms are popping up in backyards across Maitland after a perfect mix of conditions sent them into overdrive. But don't be fooled. These seemingly harmless fungi could kill you if you eat them. There are so many varieties of mushroom that it's difficult to tell the poisonous ones from the edible varieties. That's why Heritage Gardens Nursery horticulturist Luke Heggie says it's best not to take the risk. "There are hundreds and hundreds of thousands of them and it only takes one person to go 'oh I'm pretty confident' and then it all goes horribly wrong," he said. "It's a case of if you're not sure, don't, because basically you'll die, to put it bluntly. "Even if you are 1 per cent hesitant, don't eat it. "A lot of the top parts of the mushrooms look very, very similar. Even if you Google it and you think it looks similar it could be something different, so definitely check with an expert first and don't assume it is edible." Mr Heggie said the consistent humidity - before this recent cold snap - and high temperatures was the perfect combination for fungi to thrive. "Mushrooms are beneficial for your soil - and mean that you've got good soil. From an aesthetic point of view they aren't the prettiest - they're going to be in the soil anyway because soil needs fungi and bacteria," he said. There's no magic cure to get rid of them. "All you can really do is get a pitch fork in around them and give them a light pitch fork through," he said. "Once the soil dries out a bit you won't notice them as much." Those who enjoy eating mushrooms should consider growing edible varieties or buying them from the supermarket. "You can buy mushroom kits, which are purely edible mushrooms, and grow your own," he said. "That way you are guaranteed to have a safe and edible one."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/A3aygSSaTF7hiCbjiqBAXx/b0efd54a-0da6-41b1-bd2f-e8f00288a615.jpeg/r9_105_3945_2329_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg