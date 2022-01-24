newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Maitland Show Young Woman, Hayley Johns, has taken home the win at the Zone 5 AgShows NSW Young Woman Competition in Gulgong alongside Coonabarabran's Samantha Cormie. This achievement will see Ms Johns represent Maitland and the zone at the Sydney Royal Easter Show in April. Ms Johns said she's pretty stoked, and feels privileged to get to represent Maitland at the Sydney Royal. "It's definitely a long term dream that I've had since I was a young girl, seeing showgirls at the Royal Easter and now I'm one of them, so it's very exciting," she said. In the news: The competition has undergone a name change for 2022, previously being known as The Land Sydney Royal Showgirl Competition which means Ms Johns and Ms Cormie are the first to have the Zone 5 Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Woman Competition winners title. The pair were among 10 competitors who battled it out at the final on Saturday (January 22). "It's a bit of history in the making," Ms Johns said. "It's an honour to be representing Maitland, especially under the competition's new title, "The competition is a continuation of a long term tradition in rural show societies that has bound country and city people together for generations." Related: Ms Johns encourages other Maitland Young Women aged 18-25 to enter in the 2022 Maitland Show Young Woman competition, which is still open until Thursday, January 27. "We're still calling out for young women to get involved and hopefully my journey inspires some local young women to step outside of their comfort zone and give it a go," she said. Ms Johns said she would like to thank the Maitland Show Society for their support at Gulgong and throughout the competition, as well as the community and local sponsors. The 160th Maitland Show will be held at Maitland Showground February 18-20.

