sport, local-sport,

The Maitland Magpies women are setting their sights on finals football as they embark on their second season as part of the club. The Magpies were fifth at the premature end of the 2021 season and claimed the Women's State Cup with a 3-1 victory over a young Newcastle Olympic in an incredible debut year under inaugural coach Keelan Hamilton. Hamilton has moved on to coach the Lake Macquarie NPL Men's team, but expectations and belief in the group are strong under new coach David Walker. "There's now a bit more belief in the squad of what they are capable of," Walker said of what he thinks will take the Magpies forward. "The back half of last season really demonstrated what they were capable of and they believe they can and will have a success as a team if they keep doing what they are doing. "Had the season not been cut short the draw was favourable to us based on girls' form to take whatever points were left in the draw and make top four," he said. "The players are very focused on picking up from where they left off. Obviously there is change of coach, some small changes in terms of playing group but not massive. Out of the starting 11 we've sort of only lost one player and we've added in two." The Magpies have added experienced attacking forward Sophie Jones from the mid-coast and Chelsea Greguric from Newcastle Jets youth team. "Sophie is an experienced player, she has played in the NPL Women's. She has been a great addition to our attack," Walker said. "It's going to be quite exciting to see what Chelsea is going to be able to do. Again she is an attacking-minded player and very athletic." The key to the success for Walker was the retention of their talented experienced and exciting young players. Sophie Stapleford will remain as captain and they've been able to retain the experience of Kaitlin Radstaak, Madison Gallegos and Lisa Cochrane. Last season's WPL young player of the year Bronte Peel heads an exciting group of young players including Mercedes McNabb, Emily Wicks and Greguric. Maitland play Newcastle Olympic in a trial at Cooks Square Park on Sunday at 4pm and while Walker would have preferred the game later in the pre-season he is looking forward to the challenge. "Newcastle Olympic will certainly be one of the teams we will be competing against and want to get the better of for our season to give us the success we are aiming for. "I think there will be an element of both clubs wanting to test and experiment with our young players and still trying to ensure we cover our right combinations that will get us through the season. "Unfortunately, Maddi Gallegos injured herself at training on Friday, so she has a six-week rehabilitation to get ready for the season, "It's one of those examples when you're strong first graders will not be competing in any of the trial games. That's part of having a squad and managing all players." In other news: Do you know you can subscribe to get full access to all Maitland Mercury stories? Subscribing supports us in our local news coverage. To subscribe, click here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33FVAk7YxZ786YcQSXi4WkS/989a97d9-90e7-4bca-be00-e8ea0b683745.jpg/r0_40_1078_649_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg