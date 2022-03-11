The Maitland Mercury
SES keep cut off Hinton supplied, kegs and all

Ellie-Marie Watts
Ellie-Marie Watts
Updated March 11 2022 - 2:52am, first published 2:51am
Slim Dusty said it best when he sang 'there's-a nothing so lonesome, morbid or drear than to stand in the bar of a pub with no beer' and thanks to Port Stephens SES, that was prevented yesterday with the delivery of kegs by boat to the Victoria Hotel in Hinton.

