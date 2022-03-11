SES keep cut off Hinton supplied, kegs and all

Slim Dusty said it best when he sang 'there's-a nothing so lonesome, morbid or drear than to stand in the bar of a pub with no beer' and thanks to Port Stephens SES, that was prevented yesterday with the delivery of kegs by boat to the Victoria Hotel in Hinton.
Ellie-Marie Watts is a Hunter Communities journalist that primarily writes for the Port Stephens Examiner but contributes to the Lakes Mail and Newcastle and Lake Macquarie Star.
