Maitland catholic school teachers will join their peers in 24 hour strike

CC
By Chloe Coleman
May 23 2022 - 12:00am
MORE THAN THANKS: The Newcastle public school teacher rally earlier this month. Picture: Jonathan Carroll.

Maitland catholic school teachers and staff will join their peers from across the state in striking on Friday, May 27 to protest working conditions and pay.

