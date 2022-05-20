The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Maitland growers, Slow Food Hunter Valley, unite with Slow Food International to help farmers in Ukraine

Belinda-Jane Davis
By Belinda-Jane Davis
Updated May 20 2022 - 5:25am, first published 5:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HELPING OTHERS: Slow Food Hunter Valley's Helen Hughes with farmer Austin Breiner. Picture: Jonathan Carroll

Maitland growers and Slow Food Hunter Valley are standing with farmers in Ukraine in a bid to help them produce food for their communities.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belinda-Jane Davis

Belinda-Jane Davis

Journalist

Passionate about community news

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.