Maitland growers and Slow Food Hunter Valley are standing with farmers in Ukraine in a bid to help them produce food for their communities.
They can only imagine how horrific the past few months have been and are throwing their support behind Slow Food International's fundraising campaign.
Advertisement
A farmer who breeds rare cattle in an area now largely under Russian occupation is one of many in need, while rare poultry breeds normally safeguarded by the State Poultry Research Station of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences near Kharkiv are under threat.
Many Slow Food leaders and activists decided to stay in Ukraine to help protect, feed and restore their communities but they say they cannot do that without the support of the global community.
"Around 90 per cent of our Slow Food Community members in Ukraine - farmers, food producers, cooks - have remained on their land," Slow Food Convivium leader in Kyiv Julia Pitenko said.
"They are doing everything they can to keep going, to safeguard their crops and animals, to feed soldiers and refugees ... to save our country.
"Beyond this human tragedy, the rich biodiversity of Ukraine is under the same direct threat of bombardment."
Farmers attending Maitland Taste this weekend will donate 10 per cent of the money they make to the campaign and Slow Food Hunter Valley will donate all of the proceeds it receives at its food stall.
The group expects to donate around $2000.
"We send our support from the Slow Food community here in the Hunter to Slow Food Ukraine," Slow Food Hunter Valley leader Anne Kelly said.
"They are working in precarious situations to support the basic human right of food for all in this terrible war."
Donations will be shared with Ms Pitenko, who will then distribute them across the country according to the level of need.
A program to help farmers and producers who have been forced to flee Ukraine is also in the pipeline. This program would allow refugee farmers and food producers to be hosted by fellow producers throughout Europe so they can share their knowledge and develop new skills.
"We believe this exchange will not only allow for Ukrainian food producers to keep practicing their trades in exile but will be a fruitful exchange of skills - skills which will be vital for the post-war reconstruction of the country," a Slow Food International statement said.
Before the war began there were about 20 Slow Food groups across Ukraine.
Donate at Maitland Taste in The Levee or online at slowfood.com
In other news:
Do you know you can subscribe to get full access to all Maitland Mercury stories? Subscribing supports us in our local news coverage. To subscribe, click here.
Advertisement
Passionate about community news
Passionate about community news
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.