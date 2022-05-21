Paterson MP Meryl Swanson, Liberal contender Brooke Vitnell in good spirits

AFTER weeks and weeks of political campaigning, the electorate of Paterson is heading to the polls to vote in their representative.
Labor incumbent Member for Paterson Meryl Swanson was greeting scores of voters and handing out how to vote cards at Rutherford Technology High School throughout the morning.
Paterson is considered a key seat in this federal election with Ms Swanson currently holding it by a 5 per cent margin.
Ms Swanson was in good spirits and encouraged constituents to make their vote count this election.
"I'm feeling good. It's been quite an interesting day. Not quite as busy but it's been consistent on pre-poll," she said.
"A lot of people having lots of different conversations including 'vote scomo out'. A lot of people are saying they want more in the way of health and infrastructure. It's been really positive. People just want to have their say."
And her final message to the Paterson electorate?
"The message to the voters is if you want to change your government - don't hope for it, vote for it," Ms Swanson said.
"Vote Labor."
Liberal contender Brooke Vitnell set up camp in her hometown of Medowie.
"I think its been very positive so far," Ms Vitnell said of voting on Saturday morning.
"Most importantly there is no 'vote Scott Morrison out' sentiment, no rush to vote Albo in.
"I think people think the government has done a good job over the last three years given what we've encountered - COVID-19, war, fires, floods. I think they've realised that it's too risky to change governments now."
The seven candidates vying for the federal seat include Angela Ketas (Informed Medical Options Party), Jason Mark Olbourne (United Australia Party), Brooke Vitnell (Liberal Party), Neil Turner (Pauline Hanson's One Nation Party), Sonia Bailey (Democratic Liberal Party), Louise Ilhein (Greens) and incumbent member Meryl Swanson (Labor Party).
Polling booths will be open until 6pm and then the Australian Electoral Commission will begin counting votes to determine our next federal government.
