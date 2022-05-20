The Maitland Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Maitland residents head to the polls to vote in Paterson, Lyne electorates for the 2022 federal election

MF
By Meg Francis
Updated May 21 2022 - 3:28am, first published May 20 2022 - 10:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

IT was a sea of colour as crowds of people lined up at polling booths around Maitland on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MF

Meg Francis

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.