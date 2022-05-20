See the candidates in the running for the seat of Lyne

Joanne Pearce (Independent)
Background: Independent Joanne Pearce said her priority in parliament would be addressing corruption, outlawing it and prosecuting those who are found guilty. Primarily, undisclosed donations spark concern.
Joel Putland (United Australia Party)
Background: Joel Putland for Clive Palmer's United Australia Party has campaigned on the rising cost of living which he believes has been driven by the 'debt accrued as a result of COVID outbreaks'.
The United Australia Party and Mr Putland propose a 20 per cent tax concession to regional and rural areas, both addressing cost of living concerns and incentivising professionals to move to those areas.
Mr Putland also wants to introduce a licence of 15 per cent on the exporting of iron ore to pay for the UAP's policies.
Mr Putland does not believe in a net-zero economy, rather in transitioning using nuclear energy. Therefore, the UAP proposes lifting the ban on nuclear energy.
Along with these, Mr Putland disagrees with the mandates surrounding COVID and vaccinations and vows to lift the mandates if elected.
David Gillespie (The Nationals, incumbent)
Background: Representing the Coalition's National's party, Dr Gillespie, a gastroenterologist, is also the Minister for Regional Health.
Following suit with other Nationals candidates across the nation, Dr Gillespie said his priorities were improving infrastructure, supporting small businesses and keeping the economy strong.
On the issues of rising cost of living and stagnant wages, Dr Gillespie said the best way to address voters' concerns was by having a strong economy. "The best thing for people's cost of living is to have a good economy with low unemployment," Dr Gillespie said.
Alexander Simpson (Labor Party)
Background: Climate policy and cost of living are two issues that Labor is also campaigning on with Lyne candidate Alex Simpson drawing on his experience working at a coal fire power station.
Mr Simpson claims he understands the climate problem and how to go about transitioning to a renewable economy.
"We're not here to close down coal mines. It's just a matter of the market moving and we need to move with it. The way we're looking to do that is to make sure that we have a strong TAFE system," Mr Simpson said.
Another big issue that Mr Simpson is hoping to address is that of the aged care system.
Mr Simpson is hoping that by investing more and more funds into repairing the aged care system, it will take the pressure off other health services.
He's also campaigned on issues of tertiary education and believes in achieving net-zero by 2050. Mr Simpson also supports a federal ICAC.
Steve Attkins (Independent)
Background: Independent Steve Attkins has raised concerns about the treatment of the area of Lyne as a safe, rather than marginal, seat which he says has resulted in less funding and overall less effort being invested into its development.
He has a background in economic development and community involvement.
Mark Hornshaw (Liberal Democratic Party)
Background: Mark Hornshaw is running under the flag of the Liberal Democrats which is campaigning for the ending of 'COVID alarmism'.
This involves a commitment to not returning to lockdowns, allowing peaceful protests, ending mask mandates and making vaccines available but voluntary.
Josephine Cashman (Pauline Hanson's One Nation)
Background: Pauline Hanson's One Nation Party candidate Josephine Cashman is adding an Indigenous voice to the mix.
The former crown prosecutor is looking to bring a voice to the people of Lyne and ensuring that those in power are held to account.
"I want transparency and accountability for politicians," Ms Cashman said.
Ms Cashman is dedicated to addressing different aspects of Indigenous affairs, such as stopping the implementation of the Uluru Statement and replacing it with a model that encourages independence.
Ms Cashman also wants to see the reduction of red tape around small businesses, seeing that their jobs get easier rather than harder.
Karl Attenborough (Australian Greens)
Background: Last on the ballot is Karl Attenborough for The Greens party.
After serving as a police officer for 16 years, Mr Attenborough now works in the recreational fishing industry as a sponsored angler, teaching the public about sustainable fishing.
Mr Attenborough and The Greens are aiming to transition to a completely renewable economy while still retaining jobs in the mining sector.
Another big ticket policy that Mr Attenborough supports is ensuring that the mega-wealthy pay their fair share of tax.
This would raise $330 billion over 10 years, according to Mr Attenborough.
