Meet the candidates running for the federal seat of Paterson

Background: I am a devoted wife and mother and have lived in the Paterson electorate for almost 30 years. Immersing myself in the community, I eagerly help people of all backgrounds by volunteering at local op-shops, fundraising for Girl Guides and cooking for those in need. I fight for freedom, better mental health and pediatric services and accountability of elected politicians. I want to end government overreach, give Aussies their rights back and bring commonsense to parliament. The time has come for career and hereditary politicians to step aside as we the people take back control of our nation.