Meet the candidates running for the federal seat of Paterson

Neil Turner (Pauline Hanson's One Nation)
Age: 64
Advertisement
Occupation:
Fitter machinist
Background: I work in the coalmining industry and live in Raymond Terrace. I began my working life in the tool-making trade in western Sydney when industries were constantly moving offshore as manufacturing in Australia was and is in decline under various governments. I have been a union delegate and member for many years. I became involved with One Nation 25 years ago because of my disillusionment with the major parties being out of touch with the normal person, driven by polls and ideology. I now serve as the president of One Nation in NSW.
Brooke Vitnell (Liberal)
Age: 30
Occupation: Solicitor
Background: I am a born and bred Port Stephens woman who lives in Medowie with my husband, Julian, and our two cats. My family on all sides have lived in the Hunter for over a century working in mining, the timber industry and running small businesses. I work in family law, property law, wills and estates in the family-operated firm run by my father, David. I am a proud advocate for better youth mental health outcomes locally, advocate against domestic and family violence, raising the issue of elder abuse, and have assisted victims of institutionalised child sexual abuse with applications to the national redress scheme in a pro bono capacity.
Meryl Swanson (Labor)
Age: 51
Occupation: Member for Paterson
Background: First elected in 2016, I am shadow assistant minister for defence. Born in Kurri Kurri as the daughter of a coalminer, I was a radio presenter and business owner. I am committed to relieving cost-of-living pressures through cheaper power and childcare, secure jobs and training. I will deliver better healthcare and aged care, a Medicare licence for Maitland Hospital's MRI and better access to GPs. I stand up for pensioners and veterans. I will fast-track the M1 extension from Black Hill to Raymond Terrace and upgrade roads at Heddon Greta and Thornton. I support koala conservation and solutions for PFAS-affected communities.
Angela Ketas (Informed Medical Options)
Occupation: Nurse, barrister, educator
Background: I am passionate about human rights, health choices and alternatives to mainstream education. I have witnessed the devastation caused by the draconian measures and divisiveness that have been forced on my community in recent times. I have been married for 20 years and raised two teenage sons. My background is as a registered nurse and a barrister defending human, environmental and animal rights. For the past 10 years, I have worked for an independent school supporting it in all aspects of school safety and child protection. I am a wildlife rescuer, have studied shamanism and have worked as a judge's associate, in hospitality, tour guiding, aged care and outdoor education.
Louise Ihlein (Greens)
Age: 61
Advertisement
Occupation: Student
Background: I worked as a registered nurse for many years in public hospitals and GP clinics. I am also a mum of two fine young men. I am now at University of Newcastle studying development studies, majoring in citizens and citizenship.
Sonia Bailey
(Liberal Democrats)
Age: 40
Occupation:
Advertisement
Self-employed
Background: I am a devoted wife and mother and have lived in the Paterson electorate for almost 30 years. Immersing myself in the community, I eagerly help people of all backgrounds by volunteering at local op-shops, fundraising for Girl Guides and cooking for those in need. I fight for freedom, better mental health and pediatric services and accountability of elected politicians. I want to end government overreach, give Aussies their rights back and bring commonsense to parliament. The time has come for career and hereditary politicians to step aside as we the people take back control of our nation.
Jason Olbourne
(United Australia Party)
Age: 50
Occupation: Radio host
Advertisement
Background: I am a political observer, ex-Labor preselection candidate and married father of five whose TV production career ended in April 2020 as a Covid casualty. Paterson is a microcosm of Australia and has everything to build a family. The events of the past two years have created great risk for our electorate, with pressure via net zero on coalmining and rising inflation caused by government debt, supply shortages and geopolitical uncertainty threatening livelihoods and homes. We must address these issues with direct policies that protect the people. The UAP has both the credentials and policy to match. Coal. Homes. Jobs. Kids.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.