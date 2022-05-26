Police appeal for help after man stabbed in abdomen at Rutherford

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in Rutherford last night.
Emergency services were called to Alexandra Avenue at about 8.45pm on Wednesday (May 25), after reports a 21-year-old man had been stabbed in the abdomen.
Responding police provided assistance prior to the arrival of NSW Ambulance paramedics.
The man was later taken to John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.
Officers from Port Stephens-Hunter Police District established a crime scene and have commenced an investigation into the incident.
As inquiries continue, police are wanting to speak with a man who may be able to assist with inquiries.
He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 180cm tall, aged in his early 30s, of thin build and blond hair.
He was seen wearing dark clothing.
Anyone who may have information which may assist investigators or may have CCTV or dashcam footage from the surrounding area is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Meg Francis is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury.
