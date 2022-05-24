The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Dietician Nicole Barber says fresh veggies are the key to good gut health

Belinda-Jane Davis
By Belinda-Jane Davis
May 24 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
VEGGIE FOCUS: Dietician Nicole Barber at the Slow Food Earth Market Maitland in The Levee with a basket of herbs. Picture: Simone De Peak

As a kid we were often told to 'eat your veggies' but it turns out that not all vegetables are equal.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belinda-Jane Davis

Belinda-Jane Davis

Journalist

Passionate about community news

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.