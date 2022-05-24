The Maitland Mercury
NSW Government provides Maitland City Council funds for contamination assessment of Walka Water Works

Updated May 24 2022 - 6:30am, first published 6:25am
Walka Water Works

The NSW Government will provide over $612,000 to Maitland City Council to undertake a contamination assessment of the Walka Water Works site and prepare a plan to clean-up the reserve.

