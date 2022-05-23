Showers are forecast to continue across Maitland through until Thursday.
The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast cloudy conditions for Tuesday with a high chance of showers and a possible thunderstorm.
Overnight temperatures are set to fall to around 10 degrees with daytime temperatures reaching between 15 and 19.
And a warning for water lovers with surf conditions expected to be more powerful than they appear and hazardous for coastal activities such as rock fishing and swimming.
Showers and a top of 20 degrees are forecast for Wednesday.
Cloudy conditions are forecast for Thursday and Friday.
Conditions should improve across the weekend with showers forecast to return next Monday.
So far this month, a total of 53.4mm of rain has fallen across the city - 17mm of that was recorded overnight Sunday.
For the month of May 2021 Maitland received 28mm of rain.
The hottest day this month was 26.5 degrees on Saturday, May 12.
The hottest day in May 2021 was 28.5 degrees on Monday, May 3.
