MAITLAND motorists are still feeling the pain at the fuel pump as petrol prices remain high.
NRMA spokesperson Katrina Usman said the organisation is encouraging motorists to shop around and check the fuel apps when purchasing fuel in the Hunter.
"The average price regular unleaded fuel in Maitland is 205.1 cents per litre and 208.7 cents per litre for diesel," she said.
"Across Maitland the difference between the highest and the lowest unleaded is 27 cents per litre so customers should absolutely check the NRMA app to ensure they getting the best price.
"In Newcastle, the difference between the highest and lowest is 40 cents with the average following the Sydney cycle. Motorists should absolutely check the app before buying."
Some of the cheapest prices in Maitland were found at Quinn's on Melbourne Street petrol station, where unleaded petrol 91 was 187.9 cents a litre on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, for motorists wanting premium fuel the cheapest price is 199.9 cents a litre for 95 at Quinn's on Melbourne Street and 209.9 at Ampol East Maitland.
The most expensive price for premium (98) petrol was at Puma Energy Rutherford at 236.7 cents a litre.
Ms Usman said a large number of international factors are to blame for the price hike.
"There's a number of global factors driving up the prices at the moment including the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, COVID lockdowns in China and a strong US dollar," she said.
"Last week, we saw oil prices jump $10 a barrel after an oil refinery fire while today they fell $7 a barrel."
It is unknown when the prices will go down.
Meg Francis is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury.
