Rehearsals are well underway for the Star Struck performing arts extravaganza 2022, a performance that has been a rite of passage for thousands of Hunter students over the past 30 years.
This year's performance will see 3,500 dance and drama students, 300 choir students, 100 featured dancers and 100 featured music students take to the stage.
This year's theme is 'iconic', taking the audience on an epic journey of music representing iconic musicals, singing legends, fashion and fun.
There are 13 primary and high schools from Maitland participating this year.
They are; Ashtonfield Public School, Bolwarra Public School, Francis Greenway High School, Gillieston Public School, Hinton Public School, Maitland Grossman High School, Maitland High School, Maitland Public School, Morpeth Public School, Rutherford Technology High School, Telarah Public School, Thornton Public School and Woodberry Public School.
Maitland High School's dance coordinator, Sarah Gambrill, said her students are all very excited to perform, especially after COVID-19.
Because of the pandemic, 2022 is year nine's first opportunity to be in Star Struck since primary school.
Ms Gambrill said this year Maitland High has 16 students participating, a few less than usual as they are rebuilding the group after COVID.
"Rehearsals have been going very well," she said.
"The students are very excited to hit the stage again, a lot of them haven't got to do it in high school so they're telling me about their primary school experiences."
The Maitland High dancers had their very first dance night at the end of term one, which was their first opportunity to hit the stage in a long time.
Ms Gambrill said the theme 'iconic' is being interpreted in lots of ways.
"For example we are in an item called Vogue, and that one is about iconic fashion," she said.
"My understanding is it goes through all things iconic from iconic fashion, movies, artists, stories, iconic moments in time and in history."
Celebrating its 30th year in 2022, Star Struck started in 1992 as a way to provide public school students with a professional performing arts opportunity.
It showcases the talent of students and teachers from across Newcastle, the Hunter and Central Coast in dance, drama, music, stage production and puppetry.
Iconic will be held at Newcastle Entertainment Centre on Friday, June 17 at 11am and 7pm, and on Saturday, June 18 at 1pm and 7pm.
The show has been double cast with Cast A performing Friday 11am and Saturday 7pm and Cast B performing Friday 7pm and Saturday 1pm.
Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased through Ticketek.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since September, 2021 and completed a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle in 2019. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
