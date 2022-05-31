The Maitland Mercury
Maitland well represented at Star Struck 2022 with 13 schools participating

CC
By Chloe Coleman
Updated May 31 2022 - 6:08am, first published 4:00am
ICONIC: Students came together to rehearse their items at Newcastle Basketball Stadium most days in May. Picture: Max Mason-Hubers.

Rehearsals are well underway for the Star Struck performing arts extravaganza 2022, a performance that has been a rite of passage for thousands of Hunter students over the past 30 years.

