Emergency services rescued a driver in Singleton on Monday night, after a car was struck by a fallen tree.
A rescue pumper from fire and rescue joined police, ambulance and State Emergency Service personnel at the incident, which happened at John Street, Singleton at 5.14pm, on Monday, May 30.
Emergency services arrived to find a woman pinned in the car by a large tree.
The woman suffered a sore shoulder and cuts in the incident, caused by the wild storm that struck the area.
The emergency crews used a chainsaw to remove parts of the toppled tree to reach and free the driver, who was transported to hospital for treatment to her injuries.
A severe weather warning has been issued for damaging winds again on Tuesday morning.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
For the most up to date weather warnings visit www.bom.gov.au/nsw/warnings/.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since September, 2021 and completed a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle in 2019. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
