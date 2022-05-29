The Maitland Mercury
Home/News/Featured News
Photos

Maitland Blacks smash Singleton 62-5 in front of huge Old Boys crowd

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated May 29 2022 - 3:56am, first published 1:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hat-trick: Maitland wing Aiden Procopis dives in to score the first try of his hat-trick against Singleton on Saturday. Picture: Michael Hartshorn

The Maitland Blacks delivered a showcase of bone-rattling defence and electrifying attacking rugby to smash arch rivals Singleton Bulls 62-5 in front of a huge Back to Blacks crowd at Marcellin Park on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Featured News
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.