Maitland Blacks smash Singleton 62-5 in front of huge Old Boys crowd

The Maitland Blacks delivered a showcase of bone-rattling defence and electrifying attacking rugby to smash arch rivals Singleton Bulls 62-5 in front of a huge Back to Blacks crowd at Marcellin Park on Saturday.
Fullback Pat Batey and wing Aiden Procopis both finished with hat-tricks and Riley Woods scored a double in the 10 try to one romp which lifted the Blacks to the top of the table on 20 points ahead of Hamilton on points difference.
In a sign of their depth the Blacks also sit on top of the second and third grade ladders.
Batey, who also added six conversions, was man of the match in an full-team effort to back up last week's important 27-22 drought-breaking win against Hamilton.
Riley Leadley scored in the 67th minute and prop Tom Vincent completed an 80-minute performance when he barged over the line in the 78th minute.
Leadley, who was huge in defence and made several breaks in attack, received the two points from the coaches and Procopis and five-eighth Hare Meihana received one point each.
The Blacks led 31-5 at half-time and it could have been more apart from some handling errors.
"The only issue was just the last pass when we might not have been deep enough and probably overran the ball a bit," Blacks coach Luke Cunningham said.
The Backs added another 31 points in the second half with no drop-off in intensity with the substitution of several key players with 20 minutes to play.
"We played with purpose with the ball and defensively. Last week and this week you could see we are leaving the breakdown and turning our defence into attack with that quick line speed and it opens up other opportunities," Cunningham said.
Cunningham was particularly pleased with the ability to rest Sam Callow, captain Chris Logan, Harry Chapman and Angus Mexon-Taylor progressively from the 50 minute mark and maintain the intensity.
"To be able to make those substitutions at the end and give some of those younger guys who haven't had much first grade experience the chance is a great opportunity," he said.
"The pleasing thing is you can make those substitutions and not let the intensity drop at all."
Singleton never hoisted the white flag and unfortunately lock Jackson Walsh was carried from the field after injuring his knee when tackled in a final attack by the Bulls on full-time.
In a clean sweep for Maitland, second grade won 43-5 to remain unbeaten after five games, third grade won 57-5 and the Blacks Ladies defeated Hamilton 29-19 under lights to climb to second on the ladder behind Wanderers.
The Blacks, whose record is now four wins from five games and four bonus points, are away next Saturday to Nelson Bay who climbed to third on the table on 19 points after defeating Lake Macquarie 31-12. In the other games Hamilton 34 defeated Wanderers 19 and University beat Southern Beaches 36-21.
