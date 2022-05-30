The Maitland Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Severe weather warning for damaging winds still in place for Hunter region

CC
By Chloe Coleman
Updated May 31 2022 - 2:02am, first published May 30 2022 - 11:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The warning area is concentrated to the east of the Great Dividing Range. Picture: Bureau of Meteorology.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued another severe weather warning for damaging winds this morning, for the Hunter area and most of eastern New South Wales.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CC

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since September, 2021 and completed a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle in 2019. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.