The Bureau of Meteorology has issued another severe weather warning for damaging winds this morning, for the Hunter area and most of eastern New South Wales.
Strong winds averaging 60 to 70km/h are possible on higher ground and through the Hunter region.
Damaging winds with peak gusts reaching up to 90 to 100km/h are likely on and east of the Great Dividing Range, with gusts up to 110km/h possible on exposed higher ground.
A deep low pressure system over the southwest Tasman Sea will maintain a vigorous westerly flow over NSW on Tuesday.
Saturated soils bring an increased risk of gusty winds toppling trees and powerlines, particularly along elevated terrain.
Locations which may be affected include Grafton, Coffs Harbour, Taree, Newcastle, Sydney, Wollongong, Nowra, Armidale, Canberra and Goulburn.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
A warning has also been issued by the BoM for sheep graziers in the Hunter, stating that cold temperatures, showers and strong northwesterly winds are expected over Monday and Tuesday.
Monday night's extreme wind saw thousands of properties across the Hunter without power.
There were 43 State Emergency Service call-outs in Cessnock and 37 at Maitland.
Tuesday, May 31 is expected to have strong gusty winds and partly cloudy, but the rain has eased for now with a 20 per cent chance of showers.
Daytime maximum temperatures will reach between 11 and 17 degrees.
Wednesday, June 1 is set to be partly cloudy and windy, with daytime temperatures reaching between nine and 14 degrees.
For the most up to date weather warnings visit www.bom.gov.au/nsw/warnings/.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since September, 2021 and completed a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle in 2019. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
