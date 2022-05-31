Maitland and Woodberry derby postponed for second time as Pickers women win again

Local bragging rights between the Maitland Pickers and Woodberry Warriors All-age teams have still to be decided with their second local A-grade derby postponed for the second time.
The Warriors are second on the Newcastle and Hunter Rugby League A-grade ladder with four wins from their five games, having only lost to unbeaten competition leaders Dora Creek with six from six record.
The Pickers are yet to post a win and like the Warriors have two catch-up games to play because of the weather and ground conditions.
Woodberry hosts Dudley at Fred Harvey Oval at 3pm on Saturday and the Pickers play Dora Creek at Maitland Sportsground from noon.
The Maitland Pickers A-grade Ladies League Tag team extended their unbeaten run to six, keeping coach Logan Redman extra happy with a 30-0 shutout of Cessnock last Saturday.
Maitland sit on top of the ladder with 12 points, six points clear of their nearest rivals Raymond Terrace Ravens, University and Kotara all on six points.
The Ravens were promoted to A-grade in round six, two weeks ago, but have yet to play a game with both matches postponed because of weather and ground conditions.
They face a huge test on Saturday when they take on the Pickers at the Maitland Sportsground on Saturday. The game at 9.45am kicks off a big day of footy also including the Maitland under-17s.
After seven rounds the Kurri Kurri Bulldogs open age team has played just three games with a draw and three washouts in the other rounds.
Still without a win the Bulldogs pushed fourth-placed Cardiff on Saturday going down 32-22 at the Kurri Kurri Sportsground.
Kurri will try their luck to get a game and hopefully a win at Gumbuyah Oval against Northern Lakes Warriors under lights on Friday night.
The Abermain Hawks face West Wallsend in a battle of the bottom two sides in C-grade on Saturday.
Both sides are without a win, but their form is significantly different, with West Wallsend pushing competition leaders Dora Creek to two points in their round six loss and most recent game.
The Hawks went down 38-12 to Awabakal at Baddeley Park on Saturday, while West Wallsend endured their third postponed game of the season to date.
There was a collective sigh of relief and then a sense of overwhelming joy when news came out of Sydney that injured East Maitland wing Joe Andrews had been cleared of any spinal cord damage and had feeling in all his limbs.
Andrews was airlifted by helicopter to North Shore Hospital after injuring his neck in a tackle just before half-time and reporting he had no feeling in his limbs.
The much anticipated local derby between West Maitland and the Griffins was postponed.
Hamilton made it five wins in a row defeating Maitland United 44-14.
In a season impacted by weather and grounds being too wet for play, the Southern Conference is still wide open.
Hamilton leads on 10 points, Wests are second on six and then comes Budgewoi, East Maitland and Maitland United all on four points with Waratah bottom without a win.
In games this week, United host Easts at Coronation Oval on Saturday from 3pm and Wests host Budgewoi at Coronation Oval on Sunday from 2pm.
The fierce rivalry between Dungog, Clarence Town and Stroud has been a highlight of local footy in the north for generations, but it takes on a new twist with the Warriors taking on the Stroud/Clarence Town combo at Stroud Sportsground on Saturday.
Despite not having access to train at Bennett Park, the Warriors have taken all before them to sit on top of the table after round seven with 12 points from five wins and bye.
Stroud/Clarence Town are also unbeaten and sit third on 10 points from four wins and a bye.
Gloucester, who have the bye this week, are second also on 10 points with five wins and a loss.
It's also derby time across the Hunter River with Hinton (4th, eight points) hosting Morpeth (5th, six points).
Paterson, who are still to record a win, are home to Raymond Terrace on Saturday,
In games last weekend, Karuah 52 d Paterson 4, Stroud/Clarence Town 38 d Gloucester 22, Dungog 36 d Morpeth 6 and the game between Raymond Terrace and Hinton was postponed.
The four local teams all had losses on the weekend in the B-grade Ladies League Tag competition.
Hamilton 36 defeated Clarence Town 6, Aberglasslyn lost 30-0 to Swansea, Fingal Bay beat Dungog 40-0 and West Maitland went down 30-4 to University.
In double header at Stroud Showground this weekend Clarence Town play Aberglasslyn and Dungog takes on Stroud.
West Maitland hosts Hamilton at Coronation Oval from 1pm on Sunday.
Morpeth bucked the losing trend with a 28-0 win against Shortland in C-grade LLT last Saturday. The two teams face each other again this weekend at Stockland's Tuxford Park.
In B-grade women's tackle this weekend Maitland United host Budgewoi at Coronation Oval on Saturday and Abermain Hawks are away to Lakes United.
