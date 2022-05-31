The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

NSW SES warns communities to brace for more damaging wind

Updated May 31 2022 - 5:24am, first published 5:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CLEANING UP: An SES crew working on a roof in Rutherford on Tuesday. Picture: Simone De Peak.

The New South Wales State Emergency Service is warning communities to be alert and prepared, as damaging winds at speeds of more than 90km/hour continue to lash the state.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.