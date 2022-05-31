The New South Wales State Emergency Service is warning communities to be alert and prepared, as damaging winds at speeds of more than 90km/hour continue to lash the state.
The strong winds are off the back of a cold front which first hit NSW yesterday (Monday, May 30 2022).
With severe winds expected to continue throughout the afternoon and into the evening on Tuesday, the SES is urging the community to take preventative measures to ensure the safety of themselves and their property.
Over the past 24 hours, the NSW SES has responded to just under 1000 (956) requests for assistance.
Of these requests, over 700 included trees falling on homes, powerlines and roads.
The worst hit areas overnight were Maitland, Cessnock, Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and Armidale.
Thunderstorms are possible later in the day across south-eastern parts of the state and power outages are still occurring in some storm-affected areas.
NSW SES deputy commissioner Daniel Austin is encouraging members of the community to proceed with caution while outdoors.
"Recent rainfall has saturated the ground, increasing the risk of trees and branches falling in the wind," he said.
"Reconsider whether it's necessary for you to be on the roads, and if it is, drive to the conditions.
"Consider that power lines may be tangled in fallen trees. If you're at home, secure any outdoor furniture and avoid parking your vehicle under trees."
Deputy commissioner Austin said although their volunteers are trained and ready, the SES urges the community not to put yourself or their volunteers at risk.
"Communities have already been impacted by extreme weather conditions this year and we thank you for your efforts to be prepared for storms and floods," he said.
For emergency help in floods and storms, call the NSW SES on 132 500. In life-threatening situations, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.
To find out more on what can be done to prepare for adverse weather, visit: www.ses.nsw.gov.au/storm-resources/before-a-storm/prepare-your-home/.
To keep up to date on the latest traffic conditions, visit: www.livetraffic.com.
