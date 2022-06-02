The Maitland Mercury
Rutherford Technology High's Juliette Kostalova named Young Archie finalist

CC
By Chloe Coleman
Updated June 2 2022 - 4:33am, first published 4:30am
TALENT: Juliette Kostolova has been named a finalist in the Young Archie competition for her self-portrait 'Solus'. Picture: Jonathan Carroll.

Rutherford Technology High School's very own Juliette Kostalova has been named a finalist in the Young Archie competition.

