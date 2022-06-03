Health, infrastructure on top of Swanson's priority list

As the dust settles on the federal election, Member for Paterson Meryl Swanson is taking stock of her priority list and health is on top.
While Ms Swanson was humbled and honoured to have been re-elected she said it's now time to prioritise and deliver her election commitments.
Advertisement
"Having six Labor MPs in the Hunter and Central Coast, including a Minister (Shortland MP Pat Conroy sworn is as Minister for Defence Industry and Minister for International Development and the Pacific), gives us a strong voice in the Government," she said. "My priorities will be delivering on my election commitments."
In the news:
"As soon as is practicable, I will talk to our Health Minister (Mark Butler) about a Medicare licence for the MRI at Maitland Hospital, and about restoring funding for GP Access and making it easier to recruit GPs to our region," Ms Swanson said. "Health is a big concern for people, and I am working closely with my state colleague Jenny Aitchison to address issues with the new Maitland Hospital."
Crisis accommodation is also high on her list. "I'll start the ball rolling on more crisis accommodation for women and children fleeing domestic violence and establishing a Veteran Wellbeing Centre," Ms Swanson said. She also plans to hold talks with the new Infrastructure Minister Catherine King, about fast-tracking the M1 bypass of Hexham and delivering local sporting commitments for Kurri Kurri netball courts and Cooks Square Park in East Maitland.
"I'm confident our region will benefit from our housing policies to make it easier to buy a home and build more social housing and our plans for greater access to TAFE and to increase local manufacturing and boost our skills base," she said.
"The cost of living is a big issue, and our treasurer is working on how we can deliver relief in the short-term, but also better outcomes over the long term in difficult economic times. I'll also be working with councils to gain funding for urgently needed roadworks.
"Of course, everything can't be delivered overnight but local people can be confident I will be working hard to ensure our region and our community get our fair share," she said.
Do you know you can subscribe to get full access to all Maitland Mercury stories? Subscribing supports us in our local news coverage. To subscribe, click here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.